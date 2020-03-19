EU leaders’ summit suspended due to COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AA): EU leaders’ summit, scheduled for March 26-27 was suspended over new coronavirus concerns, according to a statement by the EU Council on Thursday.

According to the statement, the summit which would bring together leaders of 27 countries on March 26-27, was postponed.

Leaders will hold a video conference to discuss the fight against the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, said the statement.

EU leaders come together at regular summits three times a year and make important decisions on issues about the union.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 227,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300, and over 84,500 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.