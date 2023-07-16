Ex-KP CM Pervez Khattak forms ‘PTI Parliamentarians’

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and ex-Imran Khan aide Pervez Khattak officially announced a new political party named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) in Peshawar, on Monday.

As many as 57 former provincial and national assembly members of PTI have joined PTI-P to support Pervez Khattak’s leadership.

Notable members include Ishtiaq Armar, Ziaullah Bangash, Ghazan Jamal, Agha Gandapur, Ahtesham Javed, Akbar, and Ahmed Hussain Shah.

Additionally, Falak Naz, Ibrahim Khattak, Asiyah Asad, Malik Javed, and Arbab Waseem, Malik Wajidullah have also joined PTI-P.

Former chief minister Mehmood Khan is among the prominent figures included in the ranks of the newly formed party.

Earlier on July 12, the PTI suspended the basic party membership of Pervez Khattak, with immediate effect.

The notification read that PTI had issued a show cause notice to Khattak on June 21 on allegations that he incited PTI leaders to leave the party.

Pervez Khattak, a former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) who previously held the position of federal defence minister from 2018 to 2022, was expelled from PTI on allegations of encouraging former lawmakers to leave the party.

The former lawmakers parted ways with the PTI due to the violent incidents of May 9.

“We strongly condemn the incidents of May 9. We all exist because Pakistan exists,” Pervez Khattak said while addressing a press conference.

It is to be noted here that the KP was considered to be the stronghold of the PTI as the party formed its government in the province in 2013.