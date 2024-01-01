Ex-premier Abbasi approaches ECP to form new political party

F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi, who has parted ways with the PML-N, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday for the registration of a new political group.
According to sources, the disgruntled PML-N leader has submitted the necessary documents to the ECP in this respect.
During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, the former premier said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.
The former prime minister further said that the new political party would participate actively in the upcoming elections.
Political parties are registered under the Election Act 2017.