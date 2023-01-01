Ex-US Special Envoy denounces Taliban ban on UN’s female staff

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban’s latest ban on Afghan female staffers from working in United Nations offices in Afghanistan was condemned by US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who said that the Taliban leaders committed to respecting women’s rights to education and work in the “public and private” sectors during Doha negotiations.

Khalilzad said that any decision to ban women from working in UN offices is “wrong” and will increase the suffering of the Afghan people.

“The Taliban’s decision to ban Afghan female staffers from working in #UN offices in Afghanistan is wrong. It will likely increase the suffering of the people as it will likely lead to reduced international assistance.” Khlilzad said in a tweet.

On the other hand, the suppressive policy will undermine the international dealings with the Taliban authorities and detriment the national interests of Afghanistan. At the same time, the rights to education and work are recognized in Islam and international conventions.

“This decision will necessarily complicate international dealings with the Taliban to the detriment of Afghanistan’s interests. Afghan women have inalienable rights to education and work. These rights are recognized in Islam and international conventions,” he added.

He also claimed that the Taliban leaders have committed to respecting women’s rights to education and work in public and private sectors during the Doha negotiations; hence the Taliban authorities must fulfil their commitment according to the agreement.

“The Taliban leaders committed to honour these rights in public and private meetings in Doha. They should follow through on their commitments for the Afghan people,” he tweeted.

This comes after the announcement by UNAMA that the Taliban authorities banned its female staffers in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the UN expressed its concern and warned the Afghan authorities that the life-saving aid to the needful people would be disrupted without female staff.

The UN Secretary-General Guterres also called on the Taliban-led government to reverse the women working with UN offices ban.

On the other hand, the Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, in a separate tweet, slammed the decision to ban Afghan women UN staff from working, called it against the UN charter, and warned that it would seriously impact essential services for Afghan people.

Bennett also asked the de facto authorities to reverse the decision immediately.

However, the Afghan interim regime has increased its impressive policy and restricted women from attending schools and universities, working in private and public sectors and public space.