Father kills schoolgirl after starving her for a month

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A heartless father killed her 13-year-old girl in doubt of her love affair with a neighbouring boy in Lodharaan city, on Wednesday.

The girl named Alizah Bibi was also tortured for a month and kept hungry and thirsty as a punishment from her father.

According to the channel report, the girl was a student of class seven in a local school and she was killed by her father by putting a pillow on her face.

Muhammad Shafiq, the maternal grandfather of Aliza Bibi, in his statement recorded to the police, alleged that his son-in-law killed his granddaughter for honour killing as he had doubts about her love affair with a boy in his neighbour.

Grandfather Muhammad Shafiq alleged that Aliza Bibi was being tortured for a month and kept hungry and thirsty before her murder.

The city police arrested the accused’s father and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

Courtesy: (24News)