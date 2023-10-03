FC passing out parade held at Scouts Training Academy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Passing Out Parade ceremony culminated of basic military training at the Scouts Training Academy in Warsak, on Monday.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests and proud families, celebrating the achievements of 1354 recruits from the 33rd edition, who successfully completed their rigorous training.

The ceremony’s chief guest, Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Noor Wali Khan, graced the event with his presence.

Major General Noor Wali Khan inspected the parade and bestowed shields, trophies and honourary swords to those recruits who exhibited exceptional performance throughout their training.

One notable event highlight was the recognition of the “Best Performer,” a Lady Recruit from Charsadda, who received a special award for her outstanding dedication and skills.

The recruits, who had tirelessly worked to prepare for this moment, showcased their discipline and determination as they marched past and saluted the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was a testament to the recruits’ commitment and a heartening occasion for the families and well-wishers who attended in large numbers.

Senior civil & military present and retired officers were also among the distinguished guests who graced the event.