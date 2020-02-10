FC soldier martyred in Harnai landmine blast

F.P. Report

HARNAI: A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred while five other were wounded when an FC patrol hit a roadside landmine on Shahrug area near Harnai on Sunday.

According to Levies spokesperson, the FC soldiers were on a routine patrol when their vehicle hit the landmine as a result an FC soldier embraces martyrdom and five other were wounded. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

A large contingent of security forces reached the spot after the landmine explosion and cordoned off the area. The security forces also launched a search operation in the area.