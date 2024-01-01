Female student dies after blow to head in Mardan Judo match

Anees Takar

MARDAN: A female student injured during Judo match and died later in the hospital. According to the details, during a judo competition held at the Education Board Sports Complex, a female student sustained injuries to her head. The incident occurred when she was struck on the head during the judo match resulting in her condition worsening.

The medical rescue team swiftly responding to the situation continued CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedures to stabilize the student’s breathing and heart rate while transferring her to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital confirmed the severity of the injuries sustained by the 20-year-old student and confirmed the death of the deceased. The deceased student hailed from Faisal Colony Peshawar.