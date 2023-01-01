MILAN (AFP) : A fire at a retirement home in the early hours of Friday in Milan killed six people, firefighters said on Twitter, with “numerous” residents hospitalized.
“Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalized. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building,” the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known.
Fire in Italy retirement home kills six: firefighters
MILAN (AFP) : A fire at a retirement home in the early hours of Friday in Milan killed six people, firefighters said on Twitter, with “numerous” residents hospitalized.