Flights resume at Germany’s Hamburg airport after bomb threat

BERLIN (AA) : Flights resumed at Germany’s Hamburg airport on Monday after authorities carried out searches at an Iranian airplane following a bomb threat.

“Flight operations have resumed. But delays may still occur,” the airport operator said in a statement on social media.

All takeoffs and landings were suspended around noon after authorities received a tip-off via email about a threat against a plane that arrived from Iran.

Soon after the landing, the IranAir’s plane was parked to a special area at the airport, and police teams searched the aircraft for possible explosives.

The 198 passengers and 16 crew were transferred to a terminal building for security checks, and their luggage were also searched by the police.

The German Air Force said on social media that the airplane was escorted by fighter jets until it landed at Hamburg airport.

All flights to and from Hamburg airport were completely halted between 12.40 p.m. local time (1040GMT) and 14.15 p.m. (1215GMT), and they were diverted to other cities.