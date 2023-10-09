US confirms deaths of 9 Americans during Israel conflict, says others missing

WASHINGTON (AA): The US said on Monday that nine Americans have died during ongoing hostilities in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu in an email exchange.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson added.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller additionally confirmed that there are “unaccounted-for U.S. citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts.”

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air and sea. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 560 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,900 others.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed, and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.