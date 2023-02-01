Flour prices raised

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Flour mill owners in Punjab on Saturday announced an increase in the prices of flour due to the escalating cost of wheat in the market.

They revealed that the cost of a 20-kilogram flour bag has raisd from Rs 2650 to Rs 2750. The new prices will be effective across the entire Punjab province.

The mill owners pointed out that the provincial government’s failure to adequately supply wheat to the flour mills has led to a surge in wheat prices in the market. The price of wheat has increased from Rs 4300 to Rs 4700 per 40 kilograms, the millers said.

The mill owners expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to issue an official notification setting a price range for wheat, which ideally should be between Rs 3500 and Rs 3900. This absence of an official price range has further exacerbated the situation and prompted the mill owners to adjust their prices.

It’s worth noting that fluctuations in wheat and flour prices can have significant consequences for consumers and the economy, given that flour is a staple food item in many households. The situation may be influenced by a variety of factors, including supply and demand dynamics, government policies, and market forces. (PPI)