FM in Iran to diffuse tensions in region

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Iran as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions in the Middle East.

On his arrival, in Mashhad Governor Mashhad, Ali Reza Razm Hosseini warmly welcomed him.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Imam Reza shrine and made special prayers for the security of Pakistan and the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said it is an honour for him to begin his visit by visiting this holy site.

He thanked Governor Mashhad for making best arrangements for three million Pakistani pilgrims who visit the place annually.

The Foreign Minister is paying this visit on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is scheduled to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran to exchange views on the prevailing situation in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also visit Riyadh tomorrow to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.