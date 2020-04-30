FM Qureshi discusses COVID-19 challenge with New Zealand counterpart

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made a telephonic contact with his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, on Thursday.

Both leaders discussed the global challenge of COVID-19 and other affairs of mutual interest. Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised the timely steps taken by the New Zealand government to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan foreign minister stressed that mutual efforts are required to overcome this epidemic. Let it be known that Pakistan has so far reported 15,759 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 346 deaths.