PM Imran says Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that novel coronavirus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor, on Thursday.

According to details, the premier said in his statement that if the virus spreads in the locality of the poor, it will also reach the houses of the rich.

“The taxpayers’ money was used in the treatment of those who were in power in the past and today even rulers cannot go abroad for treatment.

“The government thought about making ventilators after the coronavirus outbreak. The condition of the government hospitals will not improve till ministers start getting medical treatment there.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is such a big coward that he locked down the entire country due to the pandemic without thinking about the poor and the daily wagers.”