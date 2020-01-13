FM Qureshi to reach Saudi Arabia today

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will depart for Riyadh on Monday as part of his tri-country diplomatic tour to diffuse tensions in the Middle East.

Qureshi will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability during his visit, according to an official handout released by Pakistan Foreign Office.

The Pakistani minister left Islamabad for Iran on Sunday on the first leg of his peace mission where he met with President Hassan Rouhani and his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, and had wide-ranging exchange of views on recent development in the Gulf region urging to “resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“Sharing Pakistan’s perspective in detail on the recent developments, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and immediate steps for de-escalation by all sides,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Qureshi reiterated that “Pakistan would not allow its territory to be used against anyone; nor would Pakistan be a part of any war or conflict in the region,” stressing that “Pakistan could only be a partner for peace.”

He underlined that despite the complexity of issues involved, Pakistan would continue to work for peace as this was in the collective interest of the region and the world. “Pakistan would also continue to urge constructive engagement among all sides to preserve the peace and advance the prospects of a diplomatic solution,” Qureshi said.

The restive Middle East region found itself on the brink of another conflict in the beginning of this month when the US killed a top Iranian military commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, in an attack authorized by President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was a high-profile figure in his country and was thought to be the man behind Tehran’s military influence in the region. He was killed in a drone strike while he was in Baghdad only a few days after the American embassy in Iraq was targeted by pro-Iranian militiamen.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, had said last week, that he had instructed foreign minister Qureshi to travel to Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States to convey Pakistan’s willingness to play a constructive role for peace in the region.

Qureshi is also scheduled to fly to the US on January 16.

Courtesy: (arabnews)