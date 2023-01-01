Focus on to resolve issues of newly merged areas: Azam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As an important step to resolve the public issues of newly merged districts, the caretaker chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to reserve every Thursday for meeting with tribal people and to listen to their issues personally. In this regard, the first session of meetings was held at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar in which a delegation of tribal elders from different merged districts apprised the chief minister of their issues related to health, education, communications, and other service delivery sectors and submitted written applications to him. The chief minister on the applications of tribal people issued directives to concerned quarters for immediate resolution of public issues in newly merged districts.

The tribal elders appreciated the decision of the caretaker chief minister and said that this initiative of the Chief Minister will prove to be helpful in solving the long-standing problems of the tribal people. The delegates said that this initiative of the Chief Minister is a proof of his interest and seriousness in solving the problems of the tribal people adding that the services of Chief Minister Azam Khan for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not hidden from anyone and hoped that as caretaker chief minister he will continue the public service in a better way.

While talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said that people of the merged districts have rendered numerous sacrifices during the last four decades adding that the caretaker government is aware of public issues of the tribal people and steps would be taken to resolve them on priority. Every Thursday has been reserved for tribal people to listen to their problems and issue orders to the relevant authorities to take necessary steps to solve them. The Chief Minister said that steps will be taken on a priority basis to solve the long-standing issues being faced by people of the merged districts and special meetings of the relevant departments will be convened for this purpose, while special attention would be paid to the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in the merged districts.

Azam Khan said that in order to resolve the long-standing issues of the merged districts and bring them at par with other parts of the province, special measures are need of the day. The chief minister further said that he has taken up the matter with the Prime Minister to get the share of the merged districts in NFC and will raise this matter again with the Federation, the people of the merged districts should get their constitutional and legal right at all cost. He made it clear that the caretaker provincial government will not compromise on due rights of the province and newly merged districts and will raise its voice at every forum to achieve their constitutional rights.