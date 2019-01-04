Football legends Kaka, Figo to arrive in Pakistan on Jan 10

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Two of the biggest names in the world of football, Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo will arrive in Pakistan on January 10 to formally launch World Soccer Stars event.

The duo will make special appearances at Karachi’s Pearl Continental Hotel and at Lahore’s Packages Mall.

According to the event’s organisers, World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will use interactive coaching clinics, assessed by the football stars, to offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills.

World Soccer Stars has promised a football spectacle starting from April 26 to 29 with two matches in Karachi and Lahore.

In his message to his fans, the Brazilian star said that he is looking forward to visiting Pakistan and unearthing football talent. “I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” Kaka said in his message.

Figo shared the same feeling. “It is exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene,” the Portuguese said.

The event is being organised by TouchSky Group with the aim that the visit of the legendary duo will help portray Pakistan’s softer image.

“TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan. TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to Pakistan. World Soccer Stars will promote the soft image of Pakistan through the world football stars, bolster trade between UK and Pakistan and promote Pakistan as a tourism destination and all in the effort to galvanise Pakistan’s image worldwide,” TouchSky Group CEO Ahmer Kunwar said.