Foreign investment impossible sans rule of law: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omer Ayub has said that the provision of justice and the rule of law is a must to bring investment in the country, without law, progress and prosperity will remain a distant dream.

Addressing a press conference with other PTI leaders in Islamabad, Omar Ayub said police atrocities were at their peak in Pakistan. Inspector General of Police in Punjab Usman Anwar, PML-N stooge, has failed to bring discipline to the police department.

Omer Ayub said the PML-N-led fascist government took all steps to stop the PTI not to opening an office in Gujjar Khan. He said before the opening of the office, police raided the houses of PTI local leaders and closed all the roads leading to the location where PTI was opening an office. He said the Regional Police Officer told PTI leaders that they had got orders from high up that PTI workers should not be allowed to open the office.

He said when agencies get involved in threatening judges, then it is called law of jungle. He said police were using baton charges on Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest march in D Chowk Islamabad. He said PTI condemns such tactics which were unbecoming in a democratic state.

He said on May 9, 2023, at least 15 PTI workers were martyred and hundreds of others were injured.

He said the PTI founder in a message to PTI leaders and workers, asked them to continue their fight against oppression and injustices till the fascist government collapses.