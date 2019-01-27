Foreign minister lauds Pakistan’s efforts in US-Taliban deal

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi – following the successful negotiation between US and Taliban over peace deal and withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan – has emphasised on the critical role played by Pakistan in the process.

He addressed a press conference in Multan where he asserted that Pakistan has remained committed for peace in Afghanistan, and successfully convinced Taliban leaders to hold talks with US officials on the negotiating table.

“Thereby, a new chapter of Pakistan’s relations with the US has been started,” he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to strive for the rights of Kashmiris.

He maintained that Pakistan has been asserting that war was not the solution to any of the problems in the region.

He told the media that he had a productive meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham during his visit to Pakistan a few days ago, and said that Graham had agreed that talks and negotiations were the only solution to peace in Afghanistan.

“He also expressed his views to have strategic relations with Pakistan instead of ‘bargaining’,” he added.

The foreign minister said that during his visit to Britain in the next month, he would raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

He is expected to deliver a speech to the House of Commons.