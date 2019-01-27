Occupied Kashmir: Indian soldier commits suicide in Baramulla

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): An Indian soldier committed suicide at an army camp in Baramulla district of the occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that a soldier identified as Lance Naik Hemant Kumar Panday, a resident of Orissa, shot himself with his service rifle at army’s 19 Infantry Brigade camp in Baramulla.

The soldier was posted at the camp on guard duty.

This recent incident has added to the number of suicide deaths of the Indian troops and police personnel to 420 in the held valley since January 2007 till date.

A day earlier, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day.

Several rallies and demonstrations were held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir at all district and tehsile headquarters against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

In Muzaffarabad, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan lad the protest rally. Cabinet members, MLAs, Hurriyat leaders and people belonging to all walks of the society participated in the rally.

Kashmiris and Sikhs also recorded their protest outside the Indian embassies in London and Paris. A number of Kashmiris gathered outside the Indian embassy in Paris and chanted slogans against India for their brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmiris were joined by Sikhs in London in their protest outside the Indian High Commission.

The protesters demanded of the international community to take notice of the rights violations in IoK.