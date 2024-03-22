Foreign reserves reach $13.42b

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan inched up to US$ 13,427.6 million in the week ended on March 22, 2024, while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $ 8,021.9 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 4 million to reach $ 8,021.9 million during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased by $ 32.9 million to $ 5,405.7 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 15, 2024, were $ 13,390.7 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,017.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,372.8 million. (APP)