PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 594.34 points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, closing at historic level of 67,142.12 points against 66,547.79 points the previous trading day.

A total of 421,118,268 shares valuing Rs.16.159 billion were traded during the day as compared to 354,597,630 shares valuing Rs.11.884 billion the last day.

Some 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 29 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PTCL with 55,715,919 shares at Rs.18.42 per share, Lotte Chemical with 27,228,578 shares with Rs.19.56 per share and Telecard Limited with 25,547,322 shares at Rs.9.29 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.125.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,175.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs.58.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,739.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.600.00 per share closing at Rs.21,000.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.34.67 decline to close at Rs.7,600.33. (APP)