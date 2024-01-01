Former Australian Test star Wade retires from red-ball cricket

38 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

SYDNEY (AFP): Former Australian Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has called time on the red-ball game, but will continue playing cricket’s shorter formats.

The 36-year-old made the announcement late Friday ahead of the Sheffield Shield final next week where his native Tasmania meet Western Australia in what will be his 166th and last first-class match.

“There certainly isn’t (an element of) ‘I’m not playing well enough or I don’t feel I can contribute enough’,” he said.

“It’s more the younger players have managed to shove me out the door.”

Wade, who played 36 Tests as both a wicketkeeper and specialist batter between 2012 and 2021, will continue to be available for one-day and Twenty20 cricket.

“Not playing the longer format of the game will give me an opportunity to get stronger, get in the gym a bit more and have some longevity in that (shorter) format,” he said.

Wade has delayed his arrival at the Indian Premier League to play in the Shield final.

