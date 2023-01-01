Former DG FIA Bashir Memon joins PML-N

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) former chief Bashir Memon has formally become a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz issued a notification naming Memon as the convener of the Sindh committee responsible for arranging the reception for Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The appointment of Bashir Memon as the convener of the reception committee in Sindh for Mian Nawaz Sharif was confirmed through a notification issued by Maryam Nawaz.

– Premier for fourth time –

PML-N senior leader Mohammad Zubair said on Thursday that the party workers wanted to see Nawaz Sharif as the country’s premier for the fourth time.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Mr Zubair made it clear that the PML-N supremo’s return to the country was on October 21.He said, “The journey of development in the country that ended in 2017 will be restarted again”.

“Nawaz Sharif, who was voted to power as the country’s premier three times, was ousted,” Mr Zubair rued.

He took a jibe at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying, “The PPP-led government had a flop show in Sindh. We will contest against the PPP with great verve.”

Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, he said, “It was harmful for the country to see the PTI chief intact as the prime minister.”

– Elevation of country’s economy to 24th globally –

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar underscored on Monday the clarity of the party’s mission to elevate Pakistan’s ranking to the 24th largest economy globally.

During a media interaction in London following a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) gathering, Mr Dar confirmed the completion of consultations regarding PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

Dar asserted: “Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, aligned with the party’s transparent manifesto, will steer the country towards progress”.

PMLN leader said, “The international and certain internal entities sought to replicate country’s economic trajectory with that of Sri Lanka, but their concerted efforts were thwarted”.