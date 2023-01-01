Faisalabad: Rs 263.3m fine imposed on 2,109 power pilferers

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 2,109 power pilferers during the last 23 days and imposed over Rs 263.3 million fine on them in various areas, in connection with the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 5.886 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs 98 million was also recovered from the defaulters.

He said that 2024 cases were registered over power theft in various police stations, and the police arrested 714 pilferers.

He said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft of 769 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs 92.2 million under the head of 2.045 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 190 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.33.7 million under 719,000 detection units. Similarly, 221 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.28.7 million under 727,000 detection units.

He said that 235 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs 25.2 million under 684,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 58 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down a fine of Rs 8.487 million for 159,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 226 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs 23.8 million for 463,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 232 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs 27.9 million was imposed on electricity thieves under 463,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 154 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and imposed a fine of Rs 25.5 million on them for 400,000 detection units, spokesman added.