Former gang leader charged in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

NEW YORK (AFP) : Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former gang leader, has been charged with the 1996 murder of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tupac, the iconic New York-born hip-hop legend, was tragically shot four times during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas when he was just 25 years old.

Nevada’s grand jury has indicted Duane Davis, now 60, on a single count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The allegations suggest that Davis orchestrated this deadly shooting in response to a casino argument involving his nephew and Tupac Shakur.

Davis was taken into custody near his Las Vegas residence and is scheduled to appear in court in the coming days.

The Las Vegas police (LVMPD) have shared his mugshot as part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrest of Duane Davis comes as a significant breakthrough in the long-standing case.

Retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading, who devoted years to investigating Tupac’s murder, expressed little surprise, labeling Davis as “the last man standing” among the direct conspirators, all of whom are now deceased.

During the court proceedings, prosecutor Marc DiaGiacomo characterized Duane Davis as the “on-ground commander” who “ordered the death” of Tupac Shakur. This indictment marks a major milestone in the pursuit of justice for the rapper.

Officer Jason Johansson provided insights into the sequence of events leading up to the arrest.

A casino argument between Orlando Anderson, Davis’s late nephew, and Tupac Shakur occurred shortly before the rapper’s fatal shooting on September 7, 1996. Shakur succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Officer Johansson presented security camera footage of hotel showing Anderson being assaulted.

This incident ultimately led to the retaliatory shooting of Tupac Shakur while he was waiting in his car at a red light. It became evident early in the investigation that this was a gang-related crime.

The case remained unsolved until 2018 when new information came to light, reigniting the investigation.

Officer Johansson also highlighted Davis’s “own admissions” to media outlets about his presence in the vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired.

At the same press conference, a visibly emotional Sheriff Kevin McMahill acknowledged the 27-year wait for justice endured by Tupac Shakur’s family.

He emphasized the LVMPD’s unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for Tupac’s violent murder accountable.

Who was Tupac Shakur “2Pac”

Tupac Shakur, known as 2Pac, made his debut in 1991 and became one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures. His untimely death has inspired numerous documentaries and tributes.

With over 75 million records sold worldwide, hits like “California Love,” “All Eyez On Me,” and “Changes,” he left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Additionally, he found success in acting, with roles in films like “Juice,” “Poetic Justice,” “Above The Rim,” “Gridlock’d,” and “Gang Related.”

In June of this year, Tupac received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.