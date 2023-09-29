‘Moscow Format’: Pakistan, regional countries call on Afghanistan to ‘dismantle’ militant groups

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk: Pakistan and other regional countries on Friday urged Afghanistan’s government to take effective measures to dismantle militant groups in the country, a statement from the Moscow Format Consultations forum said.

The Moscow Format Consultations was launched in 2016 with the aim to promote political reconciliation between the then-Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban, who were at war against Afghan security forces and the US-led forces in the country.

The fifth meeting of the format was held in Russia’s Kazan city and featured special representatives and senior officials from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister attended the meeting which also featured representatives of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye as guests of honor.

The group met to discuss some of Afghanistan’s most pressing issues such as militancy, the formation of an inclusive government, and freedom for women and minorities in the country.

“[All parties] called on the current Afghan authorities to take effective measures to dismantle, eliminate and prevent the placement of all sorts of terrorist groups based in Afghanistan,” the statement said. “And to prevent the country from being the terrorism and instability hotspot and spreading to the regional states.”

Participants also urged Afghanistan to enhance cooperation with regional countries in the fight against militancy and drug trafficking that they said was emanating from Afghanistan.

The forum noted that “no progress” had been made in forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan that reflected the interests of all ethnopolitical groups in the country. It called on the interim government to establish a “practical, outcome-oriented dialogue” with representatives of alternative ethnopolitical groups.

The Moscow Format Consultations urged Afghan authorities to forge a balanced, more broad-based, inclusive, accountable, and responsible government in Afghanistan.

It called on Afghanistan’s government to provide equal work and education opportunities regardless of discrimination with regard to gender and religion.

“[The participants] stressed upon their concern about imposed restrictions on women’s employment and girls’ education,” the statement said. “Urged the current Afghan authorities to promote the modern education in the schools conforming to international standards.”

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained ever since the Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021. Pakistan has seen a steep rise in attacks in its western regions, especially those bordering Afghanistan, which Islamabad blames on militants based in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan denies its soil is used by militants to launch attacks against other countries.

courtesy : arab news