F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Noor Alam Khan, former PTI leader and chairman of Public Accounts Committee, on Saturday decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

According to details, JUI Peshawar Ameer Maulana Ahmad Ali Darvesh along with a delegation met Noor Alam Khan and invited him to join the party.

The politician will announce his affiliation with the JUI at a press conference tomorrow (Sunday).