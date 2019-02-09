Former president Zardari pleads apex court for early hearing of fake accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has filed a new plea in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and requested for the early hearing of fake bank accounts case, on Saturday.

According to details, Asif Zardari’s legal counsel Latif Khosa filed petition and pleaded the court to fix the case hearing on Feb 12.

Earlier on Jan 8, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision in the fake bank accounts case. On Jan 7, the SC, in light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

The petition recalling that the JIT was formed on recommendation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said the probe report was finalized without incorporation of Zadari and Talpur’s version and it was sent to the SC.

According to the petition, the FIA failed to submit the final challan in the court owing to its failure to find any evidence in the case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, their close aide Anwar Majeed and others are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.