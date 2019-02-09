Islamabad needs to be prepared for situation after US pullout from Afghanistan, says Bilawal

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Islamabad should prepare for the situation after US pullout from the Afghanistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman said this while talking to media persons in Washington after addressing a gathering at the US Institute of Peace on Friday night, Bilawal said that the decision makers of Pakistan should keep in mind that Pakistan was only “used” in the past by United States on such occasions.

He also stressed for Pakistan’s preparations to tackle likely instability in Afghanistan after pullout of US troops. He advised for planning to tackle the situation in the event of US forces withdrawal from the country.

Replying a question about cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said that he doesn’t feel the PML-N supreme leader is getting a fair trial.

Regarding the PTI government, he said the party in power has no direction and in their comparison, the PPP government in Sindh is taking ‘exemplary steps’ for the welfare of people.

Earlier, addressing at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto also stressed that Pakistan needed to carve out a strategy for the time when American forces will pull out of Afghanistan.

The PPP chairman added that Pakistan has rendered numerous sacrifices in war on terror and has always pushed for dialogue as a solution to Afghan conflict for peace in the neighbouring country can ensure the same in Pakistan.