Four more polio cases emerge in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: sources

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least four new polio cases have been reported across Pakistan on Thursday, sources privy to the healthcare quarters claimed on Saturday, twelve polio cases have thus far been recorded in the ongoing year.

According to the sources, the cases have been reported from the provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Government quarters have claimed that polio cases will observe a visible depreciation in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

Sources also went on to reveal that a countrywide polio prevention drive will be initiated in the ongoing month.

The polio drive will kick-off on February 10 in Karachi and February 17 in the rest of the country.

Earlier on February 5, A Rotary International delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, where they were briefed on the government’s efforts aimed at tackling poliovirus in the country.

The delegation led by the organization’s president was briefed over the country-wide immunization campaigns to tackle the virus. It was briefed that over 250,000 polio-workers were engaged during the process and more than 40 million children are administered polio drops in it.

The Rotary delegation lauded the efforts of the government.