FP Editor files two applications with Civil Line Police station in Lahore

F.P Report

Washington DC: Managing Editor of The Frontier Post Pakistan and CEO of The Frontier Post from the US, Jalil Afridi has filed two applications with Civil Lines Police station Lahore regarding one Asfandyar Khan and his father Nawab Ali, residents of Shabqadar Charsadda for fraudulently claiming over one of his property in Lahore which happens to be 300 feet away from the same police station and 200 feet away from the Regional Headquarter of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lahore.





In his application to the police, Jalil Afridi stated that in the said property is owned by him and his two brothers since last almost forty years.

The application further says that Asfandyar and his father Nawab Alí has made forged documents in connivance with the officials of the land record to show their ownership in the property.

The application further says that he (Jalil Afridi) was living in the said property with my wife and kids since last two decades and that his office of The Frontier Post was also located on front property whereas his residence was behind his office.

Jalil’s application further reads that he has constructed car showrooms on the said property as well and that two of his tenants are still present there since last fifteen yeasts.

Jalil Afridi requested the police not to let culprits like Asfandyar and his father Nawab Alí get away after committing such heinous crimes.



Jalil Afridi has also mentioned in his application that the fourth owner in the said property happens to be his father, with whom he has not spoken since last eight years because his father has been trying to sells those properties which are under trial at Anti Narcotics Force special court Lahore, due to his fathers conviction.

While referring to an inquiry report by Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkwa from the year 2015, Jalil Afridi stated that the inquiry report clearly says that the father of Jalil Afridi borrows money from private lenders (Sood khores) and then he expects his children to pay those amount.



The Inspector General inquiry report further says that Jalil Afridi’s father seems to have mental issues because it he says does not make sense.

In his second application to the SHO of Civil Lines Police Station Lahore, Jalil Afridi has requested the police that security be provided to his office because the accused party Asfandyar and his father has more than a dozen people at a part of his property along with weapons. Jalil Afridi mentioned his application that his bedroom has his belongings and the tenants on the property should make their investigation very easy until the culprits are arrested and punished.



In his second application, Jalil Afridi also attached a copy of the “public notice” advertisement which was published in all the major newspapers of Pakistan in 2014, which stated that Jalil Afridi and his brothers will not be held liable for any business/private dealings with their father and that all the properties owned by their father were under trial at special court of ANF Lahore.



The Public Notice advertisement had further said that none of the children have ever disrespected their father in the past and nor will they ever do that in future.

it is pertinent to mention here that yesterday Jalil Afridi moved a similar application with the ANF Police Station in Lahore.



On a personal note Jalil Afridi told this correspondent that in 2015 he left his said property for his father with rental income and moved to the US again after 17 years in Pakistan and did 18000 Uber and Lyft rides and eventually suffered a stroke/Encyphalistas but did not become part of any illegal activity. Jalil further said that “he has no words to thank the US as a country, where he is now making six figure income through his businesses.”