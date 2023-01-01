ECP disqualifies Imran Khan for five years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified the PTI chairman for five years following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, on Tuesday.

The commission also de-seated him from the NA-45 Kurram seat. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Tosha Khana case.

A district and sessions court last week declared the PTI chairman and former prime minister guilty in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three-year jail.

Following the court orders, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

While pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said the accused had been found indulged in “corrupt practices”, and also disqualified him from politics for five years, imposing a ban on his political activities.

The PTI termed the arrest of Imran Khan as a political vendetta and political engineering and announced it will challenge the decision.