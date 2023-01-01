France condemns Niger embassy violence

PARIS (AFP): France on Sunday condemned violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, where a junta seized power this week in a coup, and demanded that local authorities protect the building.

“Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention,” the French foreign ministry said, condemning “all violence against diplomatic missions.”

“We call on them to immediately fullfil this obligation.” Thousands of junta supporters gathered outside the French embassy in Niger’s capital Niamey on Sunday after Paris suspended aid, with some trying to enter the building.