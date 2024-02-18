France’s Micro-Folie ‘Little Madness’ digital museum arrives in Türkiye’s Mardin

ISTANBUL: The Micro-Folie “Little Madness” digital museum, showcasing artworks from leading museums in France, to meet with the people of Mardin on Thursday at the Sakip Sabanci Mardin City Museum. Organized in collaboration with the French Institute Türkiye, this digital experience promises to take visitors on an extraordinary journey through centuries of art and culture, all made possible through cutting-edge technology.

Visitors to the digital museum will be able to observe hundreds of works from 12 institutions including Versailles Palace, the Pompidou Center, the Louvre Museum, the Picasso Museum, Quai Branly, the Philarmonie, Universcience, the National Museums, Grand Palais, Cite de la Musique and the Orsay Museum on large screens with guides, and explore secrets and games related to the works on their tablets.

The Micro-Folie “Little Madness” project aims not only to democratize access to cultural treasures but also to foster creativity and the exchange of ideas. By bringing together diverse audiences and providing a platform for dialogue, the digital museum seeks to inspire new artistic endeavors and broaden perspectives.

This marks the latest installment of the Micro-Folie initiative in Türkiye, following successful exhibitions in Izmir, Ankara and Diyarbakir. With its arrival in Mardin, the project continues to expand its reach, enriching cultural landscapes and bringing communities closer to the wealth of artistic heritage that spans the globe.

The Micro-Folie “Little Madness” digital museum will be open to visitors free of charge from Feb. 15 to April 15 at the Sakip Sabanci Mardin City Museum. Guided tours will be available six days a week, providing an enriching experience for visitors of all ages.

‘Micro-Folie’

Micro-Folie is a cultural project developed by Paris’s cultural park La Villette and supported by the French Ministry of Culture and Communication. It aims to provide digital access to the collections of major cultural institutions, enabling people to explore artworks, performances and cultural heritage in an immersive online environment.

The Micro-Folie initiative features digital museums equipped with high-resolution screens and interactive tablets, allowing visitors to experience artworks from renowned museums around the world. Through partnerships with institutions such as the Louvre Museum, the Pompidou Center and Versailles Palace, Micro-Folie offers a diverse range of cultural experiences accessible to a wide audience.

The project also includes educational programs and activities tailored to different age groups, promoting cultural literacy and engagement with the arts. Micro-Folie seeks to democratize access to culture, inspire creativity and foster cross-cultural dialogue through innovative digital platforms.

Courtesy: Dailysabah