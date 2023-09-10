Mushaal asks G20 to focus on ending HR abuses in IIOJK, demands to press India to settle Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged the G20 countries to use the opportunity to force the worst human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ensure a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Sunday pressed the G20 member countries, including US, UK, EU, China, France, Russia, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Türkiye to play their proactive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute because regional peace could not possible without settlement of the issue.

She stressed that the international community should look at the ongoing human rights violations and massacres of innocent people instead of looking at their trade interests with India.

Mushaal demanded that the G-20 countries should make all political and social relations with India subject to the end of ongoing human rights violations in the occupied valley.

“Let’s say you had no G-20 statement, headlines would say G-20 is finished, G-20 could be replaced by blocs like BRICS and G-7. So in a way by having a statement we keep the platform and the organisation alive,” she said.

The SAPM said the Indian fascist government crossed all limits of barbarism and state terrorism and the world powers were well-aware of the fact that the occupied valley was turned into a largest open prisoner and torture cell.

She said many of the political figures, human rights defenders and journalists, including Yasim Malik, the Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), prominent political figures Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Farooq Dar and Khurram Parvez, the Program Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and the Chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and Irfan Meraj (journalist/human rights activist) were illegally detained in frivolous, bogus and politically motivated cases.

Mushaal said the notorious occupation authorities unleashed a reign of terror and used the rapes of women as the weapon of war, besides committing the worst war crimes. The SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment said that the people of Kashmir had been facing these inhuman treatments for over seven decades due to their struggle for the right to self-determination.

She recalled that since August 2019, the Indian government alarmingly intensified and continued its repressive policies to hide the world’s worst human rights abuses and war crimes being committed by brutal Indian forces in the valley.

However, Mushaal said that the Kashmir was a disputed territory, and this dispute had been acknowledged through the United Nations resolutions but Indian occupation forces were trying to suppress the people through brutalities.

She called upon the G20 members to exert pressure on the notorious Narendara Modi-led supremacist Indian government to release the Kashmir prisoners and allow the international human rights organizations and international media groups to visit the blood-soaked Kashmir valley freely and independently and permit the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their political future through a plebiscite under international supervision.