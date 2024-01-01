Garnacho gives Man Utd cause for optimism in Everton win

Manchester (AFP): Erik ten Hag hailed the “huge” contribution of Alejandro Garnacho after the 19-year-old won two penalties in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to keep United’s Champions League hopes for next season alive. Victory takes Ten Hag’s men to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and three off Tottenham in fifth.

Garnacho scored a goal of the season contender when the sides last met in November with a stunning overhead kick. The Argentine was again the difference between the sides as it was his quick feet that twice provoked spot-kicks. “Garnacho is progressing very well and we’re very pleased. His contribution today again was huge,” said Ten Hag.

“When he keeps this attitude he will improve from game-to-game.” Garnacho has been one of few positives for United in a difficult second season for Ten Hag. Back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Manchester City had dented a charge from the Red Devils towards the top four.

But with Villa and Tottenham facing off on Sunday, Ten Hag remained confident his side can still chase down a place in the Champions League next season. “We had one bad result against Fulham in this calendar year,” added Ten Hag.

“We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. “There are many games to play. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens.”

‘Need to work’

Defeat extended Everton’s winless run in the Premier League to 11 games and leaves the Toffees still just five points above the relegation zone.

Scoring goals has been Everton’s shortfall all season and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees, who had 23 shots on goal without finding the net.

“I’ve never been here, with all due respect to the squads I’ve had, and had that many chances and created that many opportunities,” said Everton boss Sean Dyche. “The most important stat, of course, is the final scoreline. We’re getting into key areas and we need to work continuously to change it.”

James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge on Garnacho, 10 minutes in, and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season. Garnacho then danced through a series of challenges on the edge of the box before he was chopped down by Ben Godfrey. Just like he did at Goodison Park earlier in the season, Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford. Jordan Pickford was unable to deny his England international teammate as Rashford fired home his fifth goal in nine Premier League games.

Pickford did succeed in keeping the score down as he denied Fernandes a second from a well-struck free-kick and low drive that was arrowing towards the bottom corner. Garnacho was also wasteful with a series of chances to add a goal to his involvement in the two penalties.

However, United were bailed out by Everton being even more toothless up front. For the 16th time in 28 league games this season, United gave up 16 or more shots on their goal but this time went unpunished. And Everton nearly conceded a third penalty in stoppage time when Rashford was wiped out by Jarrad Branthwaite, but the offside flag came to the visitors’ rescue.