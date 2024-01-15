Gaza death toll tops 24,000 as Israel strikes targets in north and south

Gaza (AP): Israeli strikes hit Gaza City and soldiers battled militants in southern Gaza on Monday after the U.S., its top ally, said it was time to scale back operations. Palestinian authorities said the death toll in the enclave passed 24,000.

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in the war against Hamas, an allegation Israel has rejected. Although the full case is likely to take years to resolve, the United Nations’ top court could rule within weeks on South Africa’s request for an order of an immediate suspension of Israel’s offensive. It’s unclear if Israel would comply with any court order.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack from Gaza into southern Israel that triggered the war killed around 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage by militants.