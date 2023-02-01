Gaza invasion and Arab-Islamic Summit

Saudi Arabia hosted the emergency summit of the Muslim nations in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. The summit brought together leaders from Arab and Asian nations, who called for an immediate end to the war on Gaza. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Israel bears responsibility for the crimes committed against Palestinian people, and reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire during his opening remarks at the Arab-Islamic Summit. The Saudi crown prince stressed the Kingdom’s ‘unequivocal’ rejection of the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and the forced displacement of residents. He pointed to the double standards in applying international humanitarian law, condemning the international community’s silence towards the violations against Palestinian civilians.

The leaders of Muslim nations from across the globe gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and mulled over the current dire security and humanitarian situations in war-torn Gaza and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli military and Jewish settlers. The Muslim leaders mulled over different scenarios and possible solutions to the prevailing crisis which can spill over into a regional conflict any time in future. During the Summit, Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi called for unity of the Muslim Ummah and urged for coordinated and collective action against the occupying forces which is weighing a genocide of Palestinian people. Prime Minister Kakar suggested Muslim leaders approach the UN Secretary-General to establish a special commission of inquiry to investigate Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestinian territory. According to him, the Muslim nations through the platform of the OIC should work to prosecute the Jewish state at the UN, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold the rogue Israeli regime responsible for its heinous acts in the West Bank and Gaza.

The war in Gaza has entered its second month, brutal Israeli bombardment and unceasing airstrikes have killed over 11000 Palestinians, resulting in injuries to countless innocent people including women and children. The Israeli military has launched its ground attack on Gaza and a mass exodus of Palestinians is underway to the South. According to reports, Israel has planned to establish a new security Structure in Gaza and to assume a permanent role in the Palestinian territory which would be entirely disastrous for the Palestinians and will further complicate the scope for a two-state solution of the Palestine issue.

The entire world has cried out against inhumane atrocities and brutal treatment of Palestinians by the Israeli government and its military. There have been anti-Israel voices within the EU bloc, while multiple Latin American countries severed their ties with Tel Aviv because of its blatant violations of the global humanitarian laws in Palestinian territory. The cabal of Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh under the banner of the OIC amid intensified hostility between Israeli Jews and Palestinian Muslims and the worst living conditions in Gaza and the West Bank. Previously, all Muslim nations had been urging Israel to cease its warcrimes against innocent Palestinians that did not reach the ears of the Jewish State, now they prepared to echo a collective call for the same purpose but failed to chart out any retaliatory action against their staunch enemy to achieve their darley needed agenda either way. In fact, the Muslim Ummah is currently embattled with its internal issues together with security challenges, sectarian rivalries and economic glitches hence it is unable to announce an ultimate for the Jewish state to stop its brutality or face the collective military might of the Muslim bloc. Apparently, no solitary call or collective request would be acceptable to Israel or its Western allies until it is backed with the full penalty. The solution is very obvious but demands courage, commitment and unity of the Muslim nations to rescue poor Palestinians from the clutches of the Occupiers.