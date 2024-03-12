Gaza War and US’s Dual Diplomacy

The US in recent days authorized the transfer of billions of dollars of modern bombs and fighter jets to Israel to fuel ongoing conflict in Gaza. The decision on weapons sales follows a visit by the Israeli Defense Minister to Washington this week during which he discussed Israel’s weapons requirements with his US counterpart. The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, primarily used to destroy ground targets such as enemy bankers, arms storages, and ammunition dumps. In contrast, in the Gaza case, this lethal ammunition is being used by the Israeli military to target residential complexes, hospitals, shelter homes, food, and water resources to kill common Palestinians through direct assaults together with starvation and famine. According to a Washington Post report, the US government provides $ 3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel which performs the duties of a regional policeman and a strong US military outpost in the Middle East.

The Defense analysts view this latest arms sale as vital for an anticipated Israeli onslaught in Rafah.Israel’s ruthless offensive and preplanned genocide of Palestinians continued over the past five months and a half which not only turned the Gaza enclave into a leap of rubble but flared up an acute famine in the territory. Israeli bombardment and inhumane atrocities against innocent Gazans resulted in nearly 33,000 deaths, and more than 77,000 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched an invasion against Hamas on October 8, last year. Israel- Hamas clash has created a humanitarian crisis throughout the enclave with little aid entering. Several Western nations including the US, the UK, Germany, and Jordan launched an airdrop campaign to provide essential food items to bereaved Palestinians. Still, those efforts remained short of satisfying the urgent needs of over 2 million people currently incarcerated in an open prison in Gaza. Blocked by the Israeli troops from all directions without entering a drop of water, a food grain, a fever or pain relief tablet for wounded, elderly persons, or children.

Extreme levels of hunger and severe malnutrition are widespread in Gaza, where about 2.2 million Palestinians are embattled with a rouge Army and famine simultaneously.Washington’s Middle East policy particularly the US strategy concerning the Palestine dispute had always contradicted Americans’ claims relating to high moral and human rights, wherein the United States had been advocating for democracy, international justice, religious freedom, and civil liberties for all including foreign nations and marginalized societies across the world. Strangely, the White House defends civil rights and promotes freedom movements in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Afghanistan, Iran, Cuba, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, and several other destinations around the globe, but behaves all out opposite to its stated policies and resolutely stood beside with the occupying forces and assists oppressor with massive arms and ammunition to fuel their killing spree of oppressed societies whom’s right to self-determination is categorically acknowledged by the United Nations and widely accepted by the global community. Unfortunately, the Biden administration has played the role of a witch hunt and massively contributed to Israel’s apartheid, war crimes, and inhuman atrocities against innocent Palestinians by sabotaging peace efforts at the UN and fueling ruthless bombardment in Gaza.

The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, despite criticism at home and abroad which provided Israel with a sense of impunity and fearlessness. Amid such a high level of strategic alignment and political affiliation with Tel Aviv, the US’s airdrop operation over Gaza and lobbying for a temporary truce seem to be no more than deceptive techniques and outright propaganda to tag high morality and motivate Arab allies about US’s neutrality in Palestine dispute.Although, a months-long war has destroyed the Gaza Strip and brought endless miseries to the Palestinians yet this conflict has brought the worst impact on Israel’s economy, society, and relations with other nations that singled out the Jewish state in the comity of the nations due to its ongoing barbarism against innocent civilians. The so-called victims of the holocaust currently waging a genocide on an oppressed nation which rendered them void of their Semitism and the true spirit of Judaism. The Gaza conflict will end soon but it has exposed the draconian faces of the so-called great civilizations to the world.