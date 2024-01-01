General Elections: Counting of votes underway

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Polling for the General Election of National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies ended peacefully across the country this evening and counting of votes continues.

The polling that started at eight in the morning continued till five in the evening without any break.

However, voters present inside the premises of polling stations have been allowed to cast their votes even after expiry of the polling time.

People overwhelmingly thronged to the polling stations across the country to cast their votes.

Large queues of voters were seen at polling stations established in all the four provinces, reflecting their strong belief in the democratic process.

The charged voters massively participated in the election process with great enthusiasm in all cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Similarly, people living in far flung areas like Waziristan also took part in the voting with a great spirit and zeal.

Voters in rural areas of the country too turned up at the polling stations with friends and family members to exercise their right to franchise.

It may be added that polling was held on 265 seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety seats of four provincial assemblies.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgender.

The Election Commission had established ninety thousand six hundred seventy five polling stations in all four provinces.

Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.

The general public has expressed great satisfaction over the peaceful polling process going on in the country.