Main threat to SCO countries emanates from Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Russian Defense Minister says the primary threat against Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states originates from Afghanistan.

Sergey Shoigu, speaking on Friday at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s defense ministers in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, criticized America’s efforts to regain influence in Central and South Asia after withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Shoigu states that international terrorist groups seek refuge in Afghanistan due to its politically unstable and ambiguous situation.

The Russian Defense Minister regards the deployment of US military infrastructure in the region as a direct threat to the stability of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and emphasizes that these objectives should be seen as a “direct threat to the stability of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.”

According to him, the US seeks to impose a new security system in the Asia-Pacific region to assert its dominance.

The presence and establishment of extremist groups in Afghanistan and the increasing foreign attacks by these groups, especially ISIS-Khorasan, have raised serious security concerns for the countries of Central Asia.

Sergey Shoigu, in his speech at the meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, called on participants to protect the organization’s stability against “destructive external influences.”

He stated, “The main accent should be on the development of contacts through the military line between the SCO and Collective Security Treaty Organization.”

He specifically referenced “color revolution” efforts and advocated for creating a system ensuring equal security for all Eurasian countries.