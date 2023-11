BERLIN (AFP): Germany’s domestic intelligence chief warned Wednesday that the risk of Islamist attacks is “real and higher than it has been for a long time” because of the Israel-Hamas war.

“A new quality is now emerging — we see calls in jihadist spectrums for attacks and for Al-Qaeda and IS to tag on to the Middle East conflict,” said Thomas Haldenwang in a statement, adding that authorities were ramping up security for Jews, Jewish institutions and large events.