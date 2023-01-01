Giorgia Meloni risks going the way of Liz Truss if she keeps defying the market

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard

Giorgia Meloni is doing a passably good imitation of a neo-Marxist Corbynista. If anybody still thought that Italy’s far-right populist government cleaves to the free market, they have had a rude re-education this week. It is hard to know which is worse: an unconstitutional and retroactive windfall tax on banks, in the middle of a credit crunch, enthusiastically applauded by the entire Italian left; or deranged price controls on airlines that defy the laws of supply and demand and smack of “the Soviet Union in 1927” – in the words of Ryanair boss, Eddie Wilson.

“Financial markets are now on the alert that this government is not as market-friendly as they thought,” said Lorenzo Codogno, ex-chief economist at the Italian treasury and now at LC Macro. “I am getting a lot of calls asking who could be next: will it be the construction sector, who knows? The damage is done,” he said. These antics come after a protracted debate on whether 5G mobile towers pose a genotoxic danger to human health if they exceed Italy’s archaic limit of six watts per metre, long since dismissed as junk science even by the high priests of the precautionary principle in Brussels.

Italy has banned Uber. The Meloni coalition is preparing a ban on lab-grown meat, to accompany Italy’s longstanding ban on banned GMO crops and animal feed. The march of biotech Luddism is driving the country’s scientists and researchers to near despair. Giorgia Meloni’s immediate reflex earlier this year was to impose an effective ban on ChatGPT. The regulator alleged that OpenAI had no legal basis for collection and storage of personal data used to train its algorithms. It later rowed back partially with a compromise, but the message has stuck.

Stefano da Empoli, head of Italy’s Institute for Competitiveness, said Italy was already an AI laggard: it now carries an added stigma as a country tagged as “unfriendly towards innovation”, with cascading effects on investment and future start ups. There is of course a complex trade-off between protecting society and letting rip on technology. But Italy’s fear of change in the 21st Century seems very far removed from the irrepressible inventiveness of the Renaissance city states. Meloni has enjoyed a long honeymoon since Fratelli d’Italia took power in October. The Italian economy has been outperforming Germany, a rare sorpasso since the launch of monetary union and the end of lira devaluations. The benign view is that Italy has achieved an “internal devaluation” within the euro after the gruelling austerity of the Lost Decade, and is therefore fundamentally competitive again.

Robin Brooks from the Institute of International Finance says recent strength is mostly a “sugar rush” fed by transfers from the EU’s €800bn recovery fund, unlikely to have much lasting effect on an economy still only half-reformed. A “superbonus” tax credit worth 110pc for home insulation and energy efficiency has led to a construction boom. This will help Italy defend against the next gas crisis this winter. But the scheme has been riddled with corruption and has pushed the budget deficit to 8pc of GDP. If that can’t buy growth, nothing can. The economy is coming back down to earth with a thud. Output shrank by 0.3pc in the second quarter as the lagged effect of rising interest rates finally hit. Data from the Bank of Italy shows that credit to firms have contracted precipitously over the last four months, a further reason why the latest raid on banks is so destructive.

The 40pc windfall tax announced on Monday – out of the blue, opposed by the finance minister, and based on a spurious comparison with a depressed revenue base in 2021 -set off a banking crash on the Milan bourse. The government has since retreated enough to stem the equity rout, but not enough to allay reawakened fears of Italian political risk at a treacherous moment in the global credit cycle. “It has undermined the credibility of the government,” said Dr Codogno. Italian banks are profitable on a flow-basis but are underwater on holdings of Italian government bonds, though they do not have to crystallise these losses under mark-to-market rules. They have been heavily reliant on ultra-cheap loans (TLTROs) from the European Central Bank, which are now being wound down. The eurozone is in a deep industrial recession and the ECB says net loan demand has collapsed to record lows.

“This windfall tax is now going to amplify the credit crunch,” said Professor Marcello Minenna from La Sapienza University in Rome. “The risk spread of Italian bonds over German Bunds is stable so far but it could be a troubling Autumn. I don’t understand why they are doing this.”

The bank raid was orchestrated by Lega strongman Matteo Salvini, aiming to fund a bail-out of mortgage holders with floating-rate debt. Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi, chairman of Société Générale, called it a rescue for “speculators” who had made a bad bet on the lure of cheaper floating rates. “Socialising losses is an odd thing to do for a conservative government,” he said. Whatever the government gains from the surtax will be lost many times over by the fiscal costs of lower economic growth as banks retrench. As for the airline plan, it is a fine exhibit of market illiteracy. It imposes arbitrary price caps on internal flights from Sicily and Sardinia, ignoring warnings that airlines will not sustain routes if they cannot recoup winter losses from summer profits. It aims to suppress the digital marvel of pricing algorithms, which has slashed the cost of flying (ceteris paribus) and slashed per capita greenhouse emissions by ensuring that flights are full.

“It’s ridiculous, illegal and interferes with the free market. It won’t lower tariffs: it will raise them for everyone. Starting with those who live on the islands,” said Ryanair’s Mr Wilson. “With this decree, I will be forced to reduce flights and frequencies, especially in winter. Others will too. And in a normal market, when supply goes down, prices go up. I really would like to meet the advisers who suggested this: it’s obvious that they didn’t even attend the first day of economics lessons,” he said. This bout of August madness is in some ways worse than the Truss episode in Britain last year. Liz Truss was unlucky. Her fiscal plans were ill-constructed and ill-timed but they were not anti-enterprise and not even her critics expected a moderate loosening to trigger a chain-reaction through the gilt markets, exposing liability-driven investments as a house of cards. Giorgia Meloni has got away with her lurch towards socialism so far. Italian risk spreads remain well-behaved. But if she keeps rolling out such wild policies for a few more weeks, the international owners of capital may turn on her with the same sudden ferocity.