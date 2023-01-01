Gold decline by Rs.100 to Rs.197,100 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.100 and was sold at Rs. 197,100 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.197,200 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.89 to Rs.168,981 from Rs. 169,070 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold down up to Rs.154,900 from Rs.154,978, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,500 and Rs.2,143.34 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1,892 from $1,885, the Association reported.