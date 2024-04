F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As gold price decreased by $11 in the international market, the price of one tola gold decreased by Rs1100 while 10 grams of gold was also decreased by Rs943 in the Pakistani market, on Saturday.

After gold decreased by $11, the new rate of gold is $2344 an ounce in the international market.

The gold price decreased by Rs1100 to Rs246500 per tola.

Ten grams of gold rate is decreased by Rs943 to Rs211334.