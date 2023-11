F.P. Report

KARACHI: As gold price hiked by $7 in the international market, the price of one-tola gold went up by Rs1,300 while 10-gram rate was also soared by Rs1,114 in the Pakistani market, on Friday.

After $7 rise, the new rate of gold is $1,975 per ounce in the international market.

The gold price went up by Rs1,300 to Rs213,100 per tola. Ten-gram rate is surged by Rs1,114 to Rs182,698.

However, the price of one tola silver remained at Rs2,580.