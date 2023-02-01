Armageddon: The final frontier

Khawaja Wajih-u-Din

Wake up the civilized world. The arrogant, Zionist and apartheid state of Israel, having false pride, has even refused visas to the UN. It has challenged the UN Secretary General. Unfortunately, the united nations has repeatedly failed to play its role as an effective organization Which can implement its resolutions Or play any efficacious role in any dispute.

People in the streets perceive it as a tool for achieving there nefarious designs at the hands of the high and mighty countries.

45 abstentions and 14 against in the voting of the general assembly on cease-fire or humanitarian pause on Gaza clearly shows as who is on which side. With Israelis atrocities continuing unabated and the UN doing nothing except lip service, shows the world stance divided on this major human catastrophe. The very existence of UN is at stake. The sooner they realize it better it would be for the world.

Without prejudice to the above but in addition thereto it is added that in the 70 years of occupation by Zionist forces the world has seen unending Palestinian genocide. 5,100,000 Palestinians have been killed since 1948. Palestinian victims of the racist Zionist Palestinian Genocide – 2 million dead since 1936, 0.1 million from violence, 1.9 million from war, expulsion and occupation-derived deprivation; 7 million refugees; 4.1 million Occupied Palestinians deprived of all the human rights listed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; 6 million Palestinians forbidden to even live in the homeland continuously inhabited by their forbears to the very dawn of agrarian civilization; 0.9 million Palestinian children confined without charge or trial to what the Catholic Church and many others have described as Israel’s Gaza Concentration Camp for the asserted “crime” of being Indigenous Palestinians living in a tiny, remorselessly Zionist-bombed patch of Palestine.

Despite large scale protests of the people around the globe Israel is refusing to budge and continuously slaughtering men women and children even toddlers in Gaza and West Bank etc. The world has seen many wars since the second world war. In majority of the cases Muslims have been lynched, killed and mutilated all over the world. Most of the Muslim countries unfortunately are silent spectators. The civilized people in the world have not forgotten the Afghan wars, Iran Iraq war, invasion and destruction of Iraq and Libya (on false pretext), killing of Muslims in almost every part of the world including Bosnia, Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Muslims in Chechnya, to quote a few.

Creation and dismantling of ISIS by you know who, and it’s disastrous results for the Muslims are also fresh in people’s minds. We are still witnessing the Ukraine Russia war, where the west is trying to teach a lesson to Russia. The world does not care about killings slaughtering, mutilation and inhumane treatment in Indian occupied of Kashmir at the hands of India, where mental and physical torture, physical and sexual abuse of innocent Kashmiri women is a routine. Most importantly the conflict in around Syria is of Great significance considering the historical perspective and it’s likely role to be played in the future in final triumph of Islam.

The point to ponder is where are we heading. As the things are the advent of ad-Dajjal is a foregone conclusion. Ad-Dajjal, or Dajjal, is an evil figure in Islamic eschatology who will pretend to be the promised Messiah and later claim to be God appearing before the Day of judgment. Dajjal is mentioned in sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Like in Christianity, the Dajjal is said to emerge out in the east, The Dajjal is often compared to the Antichrist in Christian tradition. According to Jews he is considered to be a hero and they would side with the evil figure.

Corresponding to the advent of the evil figure is Armageddon or a final battle between the forces of good and evil. The Malhama Al-Kubra is prophesied by the Holy prophet Muhammad (May peace be upon him) to be the most brutal battle in human history. The Malhama Al-Kubra is detailed in multiple Hadith narrations with varying details. However, the basic narrative framework of the cycle of prophecies in Islamic eschatology is that this battle is said to occur after the Muslims and Christian Romans victoriously fight alongside each other against a common enemy. It corresponds to the battle of Armageddon in Christian eschatology. It is stated to occur soon before the emergence of the Dajjal.

It is a firm conviction of any believer that Armageddon is bound to happen. A war in which 99 out of every 100 combatants will be killed. A war which shall bring about so much destruction that has no comparison in the human history, with the Muslims to be victorious at the end. It is only a question of time.

From the perspective of the other side, Alan Hart, in his book “Zionism the Real Enemy of Jews”(Volume One), are not only Zionists but also born-again American Christians who are variously described as conservative, evangelical, and fundamental Christians. He said “They pray and, in political alliance with Zionism’s own zealots, work for it to come to pass. They are convinced it will because, they say, such an end game is in accordance with God’s plan.” This determination of happening of Armageddon and considering it to be their religious belief is not only shaping the American people lives but also affecting American foreign policy. It is because of this belief that America, the torch bearer of human rights, is not moved over the plight of the Muslims in general and the Palestinian people in particular. She seems determined to veto every resolution in favor of Palestinian people calling for a cease fire, despite protests all over the world including Jews.

The Zionists consider these conservative Christians as one of their best allies. Benjamin Netanyahu as reported by The Jerusalem Post on 7th April, 2008, stated “Israel has no better friends in the world than Christian Zionists. This is a friendship of the heart, a friendship of common roots, and a friendship of common civilization”.

The current scenario of Gaza and the inhumane stand of Israel and its allies clearly shows that they are bent upon their policy of playing out the events of Armageddon from their point of view. The events succeeding the second world war would bear testimony to the fact that the world is moving slowly and gradually to Armageddon. It is also a fact that it would be between justice and injustice, right and wrong. The lines are being clearly demarcated.

The writer is former Registrar Peshawar High Court.