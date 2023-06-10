Gold prices decline by Rs1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs220,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs221,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs858 to Rs189,214 from Rs.190,072 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs173,447 from Rs174,232, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$7 to $1951 against its sale at $1958, the association reported.